Voboril: Dreaming of a life’s work

If you’ve been a part of this military lifestyle long enough, then you know that there are always ceremonies, farewells, promotions and deployments, among many other celebratory or honoring events. Oftentimes we may feel this obligation to honor the individuals, whether that is our soldier or any other soldier. There is the potential for increased pressure overtime to live up to the next level, and therefore rewarding accordingly. I wonder if we simply put this pressure on ourselves, and feeling as though we need to outdo our last method of approach. Sometimes we tend to pressure ourselves, or our support system, without even realizing it. Since there are more responsibilities, expectations and experiences, we can lose sight of the value of simplicity.