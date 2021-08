The beloved American-heritage brand MacKenzie-Childs is back with its annual Barn Sale, and you don't want to miss their delightful offerings. Last year, MacKenzie-Childs took its Barn Sale virtual for the first time due to the pandemic with much success. The brand made the decision to hold the sale online once again this year, from Wednesday, July 28th through Sunday, August 1st, with impressive discounts on their signature enamelware and ceramics. The Barn Sale marks the perfect time to stock up on new, quirky entertaining pieces that are sure to be the talk of the your next party. From champagne flutes blooming with charm to a royal cake platter, here are our editors' top entertaining picks from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale. Cheers!