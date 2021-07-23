Hugo Hammond: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of islanders getting ready to head into the villa for the first time.

Among the contestants is the show’s first ever contestant with a disability , Hugo Hammond.

The 24-year-old lives in Hampshire, where he works as a secondary school PE teacher. He studied at Oxford Brookes university with fellow contestant Chuggs Wallis , who you may remember from the 30 seconds he spent in the villa at the start of the series.

Hammond says he “absolutely loves” his job and is a fan of all sports, explaining: “It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

As well as teaching, Hammond has played sport for his country, having travelled to places such as Bangladesh and Dubai as a member of the England PD (Physical Disability) cricket team.

He was born with clubfoot, a condition in which the foot faces inwards, having many operations as a child.

Now, Hammond says it’s barely noticeable unless he’s barefoot, when he walks slightly on his tiptoes.

When it comes to love, Hammond has been single for some time and like many people, has struggled to date during the pandemic.

“I saw [ Love Island ] as an opportunity to have an amazing, fun summer and put myself back out there,” he explained.

Love Island airs every night at 9pm, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2.