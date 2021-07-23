Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Hugo Hammond: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QTsJ_0b63oi1P00

Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of islanders getting ready to head into the villa for the first time.

Among the contestants is the show’s first ever contestant with a disability , Hugo Hammond.

The 24-year-old lives in Hampshire, where he works as a secondary school PE teacher. He studied at Oxford Brookes university with fellow contestant Chuggs Wallis , who you may remember from the 30 seconds he spent in the villa at the start of the series.

Hammond says he “absolutely loves” his job and is a fan of all sports, explaining: “It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

As well as teaching, Hammond has played sport for his country, having travelled to places such as Bangladesh and Dubai as a member of the England PD (Physical Disability) cricket team.

He was born with clubfoot, a condition in which the foot faces inwards, having many operations as a child.

Now, Hammond says it’s barely noticeable unless he’s barefoot, when he walks slightly on his tiptoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4TCm_0b63oi1P00

When it comes to love, Hammond has been single for some time and like many people, has struggled to date during the pandemic.

“I saw [ Love Island ] as an opportunity to have an amazing, fun summer and put myself back out there,” he explained.

Love Island airs every night at 9pm, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Islanders#England#Oxford Brookes University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Place
Dubai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: Who is new girl Millie Court?

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa. As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.First up, we have Millie Court, a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Love Island USA': Florita Shares Who She Wants to Pursue Amid Jeremy and Korey Love Triangle (Exclusive)

Florita Diaz's Love Island journey was, unfortunately, short-lived. But, she certainly made the most of her time in the Villa while she was there, forming connections with both Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy. Before she was dumped from Love Island, Florita shared a passionate embrace with Jeremy. However, during an exclusive chat with PopCulture.com, Florita revealed that she actually still has feelings for another Islander.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Shannon Singhh was just mega shady about Love Island

Recent Love Island dumpee Shannon Singhh is out of the villa and back on Twitter, directing some major shade at the show and people are loving it. Shannon Singhh probably has the right to feel a little mugged off after being dumped from the Love Island villa after just 48 hours on the show. Following a dramatic recoupling during the third episode of the series, viewers were given a major twist when Chloe Burrows chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, meaning Scottish model Shannon was sent home from the villa after just two days. She probably hadn't even unpacked.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island: What was in the Casa Amor postcard?

The Love Island villa has been shaken after a postcard from Casa Amor showed the girls exactly what their partners are up to without them.Yesterday’s episode of Love Island  (27 July) concluded with a preview for tonight’s instalment (28 July).In the brief clip shown, contestant Chloe Burrows was seen receiving a postcard from Casa Amor and looking shocked at its contents, which were not revealed to audiences at the time.Fans of the ITV reality series will recall the “postcard” from previous seasons.The postcard – delivered to the main house by the show’s producers – typically contains details of what...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Has Love Island's Liam given Millie's necklace away in Casa Amor?

Love Island fans have spotted something that looks exactly like Millie Court's Sagittarius necklace around Amy Day's wrist. Wait, what?. When the original villa boys snuck off to Casa Amor, the six girls were asked to pack their suitcases for them. Liberty Poole put her bra into Jake Cornish's stuff and Kaz Kamwi lent Tyler Cruickshank her robe.
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Sharon Gaffka reveals Love Island 'secret hatch' to feed the girls

Former 'Love Island' star Sharon Gaffka reveals bosses fed the girls through a secret hatch because the boys were eating so much food. Sharon Gaffka has revealed 'Love Island' bosses had to feed the girls through a secret hatch. The 25-year-old star - who left the villa last week -...
TV & Videosohmymag.co.uk

Love Island bombshell Georgia calls Hugo her ‘number one’

With a double dumping looming, it looks like a big shake-up is coming to the villa tonight as we’re also set to see THREE new Islanders arrive in the villa. One of them—28-year-old Georgia Townend—could be set to put an end to Hugo Hammond’s unsuccessful streak in the villa. Georgia...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island review 2021: The Faye and Teddy stitch-up is worthy of an Ofcom complaint

Casa Amor is a means to an end. While it’s true that we all look forward to seeing the boys and girls separated and quote-unquote tested by new hotties, what we’re really looking forward to is watching the inevitable fallout. Yesterday gave us the long-awaited recoupling – or part of it anyway. But more on that later; the first three-quarters of the episode were business as usual.The action in the main villa has thankfully picked up post-postcard arrival. After learning that Tyler has forgotten all about her, Kaz – by now, a champion in brushing off rejection – spent about...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Love Island's Georgia drops hint that Hugo has feelings for Chloe

Love Island star Georgia Townend has hinted that Hugo Hammond may have feelings for Chloe Burrows after coupling up with her. Last night's (July 22) episode brought the drama as Hugo decided to partner with Chloe after she was dumped by Toby Aromolaran for Abigail Rawlings… which made Toby less-than-popular.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Love Island airs tense scenes as Hugo has fiery rant during recoupling

Love Island 2021 had been accused of falling a little flat by some fans, but after last night's (July 22) dramatic recoupling, that claim will no longer fly. Just days after three new bombshells entered the villa, in yesterday's episode the Islanders were hit with another recoupling. It started off straightforward enough, but as the numbers dwindled, things soon turned tense around the firepit.
TV SeriesThe Independent

Love Island 2021 review: Toby and Hugo’s inane bickering felt like a sixth form common room

There is a certain magic quality to Love Island that is hard to describe to anyone who does not partake in its rituals. Despite its monotony, its inane drama, the slow pace of the day-to-day boiled down to six hours a week of entertainment, still...we watch. On a week-long sabbatical, where I left the world of TV and internet and felt the warmth of the sun upon my skin, sea salt in my hair, I couldn’t help but think about them. What were they doing? Who were they chirpsing? How were they all getting along?

Comments / 0

Community Policy