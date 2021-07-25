Six injured after man dressed as Spider-Man attacks Asda workers in mass brawl

A shocking video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a man dressed as Spider-Man punch and kick a female staff member at an Asda branch in London.

In the clip, the man – dressed in a superhero ensemble – appears to walk into the Clapham Junction supermarket before attacking a female member of staff. His forceful punch knocks her to the ground. Onlookers can be heard in the background shouting “Oh my God!” while the man is heard repeatedly shouting “What!” before calling someone a “bi**h.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police confirmed that five people between the age of 17 and 37, (including a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl) were arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder after police were called to the disturbance just before midnight on Thursday.

One man, 31, was detained on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, affray and violent disorder.

The force later said the five had been released on bail.

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a minor injury, and a further five people were treated at the scene of the mass brawl .

Wandsworth Police tweeted: “We are aware of videos on social media appearing to show a disturbance at a supermarket in Clapham last night.

“Five people have been arrested and remain in custody. Six people were injured. Enquiries are ongoing and we ask anyone with footage to share it with the Met.”

The GMB union later revealed that some of its members were among those attacked.

Senior organiser Mark Wilkinson said in a statement: “GMB cannot condemn strongly enough the actions of these people and we thank the police for their swift action in arriving to help protect our members from further harm.

“The video footage is absolutely horrifying and we are offering whatever support is necessary to any members who were affected during the incident.”

Meanwhile, an Asda spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident which occurred at our Clapham Junction store late last night.

“We do not tolerate any form of violence or abuse towards colleague or customers and we are working closely with the police in their inquiries.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7883/22Jul.