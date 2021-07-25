Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Six injured after man dressed as Spider-Man attacks Asda workers in mass brawl

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

A shocking video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a man dressed as Spider-Man punch and kick a female staff member at an Asda branch in London.

In the clip, the man – dressed in a superhero ensemble – appears to walk into the Clapham Junction supermarket before attacking a female member of staff. His forceful punch knocks her to the ground. Onlookers can be heard in the background shouting “Oh my God!” while the man is heard repeatedly shouting “What!” before calling someone a “bi**h.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police confirmed that five people between the age of 17 and 37, (including a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl) were arrested on suspicion of affray and violent disorder after police were called to the disturbance just before midnight on Thursday.

One man, 31, was detained on suspicion of actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, affray and violent disorder.

The force later said the five had been released on bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h05sx_0b63oWNZ00

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital with a minor injury, and a further five people were treated at the scene of the mass brawl .

Wandsworth Police tweeted: “We are aware of videos on social media appearing to show a disturbance at a supermarket in Clapham last night.

“Five people have been arrested and remain in custody. Six people were injured. Enquiries are ongoing and we ask anyone with footage to share it with the Met.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXOuV_0b63oWNZ00

The GMB union later revealed that some of its members were among those attacked.

Senior organiser Mark Wilkinson said in a statement: “GMB cannot condemn strongly enough the actions of these people and we thank the police for their swift action in arriving to help protect our members from further harm.

“The video footage is absolutely horrifying and we are offering whatever support is necessary to any members who were affected during the incident.”

Meanwhile, an Asda spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident which occurred at our Clapham Junction store late last night.

“We do not tolerate any form of violence or abuse towards colleague or customers and we are working closely with the police in their inquiries.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7883/22Jul.

Comments / 36

The Independent

The Independent

197K+
Followers
94K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asda#After Man#Mass#Uk#Metropolitan Police#Clapham#Gmb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Man jailed for 'truly horrific' Erdington pedestrian murder

A driver has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering a man by deliberately steering towards him outside a massage parlour. Tony Green's car mounted the pavement and hit a signpost which toppled on to Shkelzan Taka on Coton Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, on Boxing Day. Mr Taka...
WorldBBC

Tomasz Waga: Two more charged with Cardiff murder

Two more men have been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old in Cardiff, bringing the total to seven. Tomasz Waga's body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, on the night of 28 January. Josif Nushi, 26, of Penylan, and Mihal Dhana, 28, of...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Teenager charged with murdering man outside Tube station

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a man outside Brixton Tube station last week. Shane Jerome, 23, from Thornton Heath, south London, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.45pm on Wednesday July 21. The Metropolitan Police charged Brandon Aldon McNeil, of Lollard Street,...
WorldBBC

Murder arrest after man fatally injured in Lincoln

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 46-year-old found fatally injured in Lincoln. The man died in hospital after he was found with a serious head injury at a property on Carr Street at 00:18 BST. Police have appealed for witnesses to a disturbance in St Mary's...

Comments / 36

Community Policy