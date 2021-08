Over the next decade, the baby boomer generation will retire and eventually pass away with approximately $30 trillion in financial assets that will end up in the hands of women. On average, women outlive men by 5-6 years and 70% of widows will switch advisors within the year of their partner’s passing. This is the first generation of women who have accumulated significant wealth through their careers and are seeking advice as they retire, which presents an attractive opportunity for wealth management firms committed to assisting female clients.