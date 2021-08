Silk Sonic, Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars’s R & B duo, released the massive banger “Leave the Door Open” in March. You had it on repeat for months, they performed it at the BET Awards and the GRAMMYs, but we’ve been wanting more. The duo has promised more music is on the way but until today, we just had to have faith. Their new single, “Skate,” is another fun retro party jam and might be just what we need to make it through the rest of the summer!