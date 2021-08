Tuolumne, CA – An engine from Tuolumne District Fire is getting a real workout as it is on the road fighting blazes in the state. As reported here last week, Engine 733 was part of a mixed strike team of engines from several Northern California fire departments working the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County. At that time, it was over 60,000 acres, and only 4 % contained. Currently, the lightning strike blaze is burning in both California and Nevada and is holding steady at 68,696 acres with 79% containment.