As expected, Miami Beach Commissioners approved new incentives for Class A office developments on parts of Alton Road and Sunset Harbour. The initiatives are part of the City's efforts to diversify its tourism dependent economy after several recent economic blows from hurricanes, Zika, and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Approval of the Sunset Harbour Overlay, which includes a prohibition on hotels, could land the City in court, however, after Commissioners narrowly defeated an exception for developer Ronny Finvarb to build a hotel on a property he put under contract with a nonrefundable deposit prior to the prohibition being discussed.