‘Yellowstone’ TV Exclusive: Clint Morrow Actor Brent Walker Was Actually Supposed to Star in Seasons 1 & 2

By Jon D. B.
 9 days ago
Yellowstone‘s own Clint Morrow, actor Brent Walker, almost landed the role of train-station bound Fred Myers in Season 1 but is beyond glad he didn’t. When it comes to the long-standing friendship between Brent Walker and the show’s mastermind, Taylor Sheridan, it’s a bit of a winding road. The two...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

