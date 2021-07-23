Cancel
Lebanon, MO

Word Man

Laclede Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy night he is Fines Massey, husband, father of three and owner-operator of Massey’s Comics on Jefferson. By day he becomes Lebanon Publishing Company’s editorial “superhero” affectionately known by his co-workers as Word Man. The Golden Dozen recipients were announced recently by the International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors, and Massey, managing editor of The Laclede County Record made the prestigious list of newspaper professionals. In the society’s annual contest, opinion writers from across the globe are judged for their editorial skills and courage, with the best of the top dozen winning the Golden Quill award. The award recognizes good opinion writing in the non-daily newspaper field. The judges look for opinion pieces that identify local issues that are or should be of concern to the community, offer an opinion and support a course of action. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

