Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep & Jennifer Lawrence for Gunpowder Milkshake 2
Gunpowder Milkshake star Karen Gillan has revealed which actresses she would love to add to a potential sequel, and she's aiming high. While Gunpowder Milkshake 2 has not yet been confirmed, Gillan cannot help but look forward to more zany action antics, and hopes that the likes of Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence and Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert could be persuaded to join the mayhem.movieweb.com
Comments / 1