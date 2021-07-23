Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep & Jennifer Lawrence for Gunpowder Milkshake 2

It seems almost unthinkable to put these two things in a sentence together, but it looks like Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has managed to land Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig to helm the new big screen take on Mattel's iconic doll. Gerwig was already signed to the project as co-writer, but there have been numerous rumors that she was also being sought as director, but it was not known if she had actually done the deal. In a new interview with British Vogue, The Suicide Squad's Robbie made a passing comment that Gerwig's part in the movie would extend to the director's chair.