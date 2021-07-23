Cancel
Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep & Jennifer Lawrence for Gunpowder Milkshake 2

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGunpowder Milkshake star Karen Gillan has revealed which actresses she would love to add to a potential sequel, and she's aiming high. While Gunpowder Milkshake 2 has not yet been confirmed, Gillan cannot help but look forward to more zany action antics, and hopes that the likes of Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence and Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert could be persuaded to join the mayhem.

movieweb.com

MoviesMovieWeb

Jean Smart Joins Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle's All-Star Babylon Cast

Jean Smart is set to join the ever-expanding cast of Damien Chazelle's next feature, Babylon. The cast already includes an unbelievable amount of talent including Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood), Olivia Wilde (director of Booksmart), Toby Maguire (Spider-Man), Spike Jonze (director of Being John Malkovich), Diego Calva (Te prometo anarquía), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Flea (Baby Driver), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Lukas Haas (Inception), Eric Roberts (The Expendables), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Damon Gupton (Whiplash). Whew!
MoviesMovieWeb

Babylon Will Be Tobey Maguire's First On-Screen Role Since 2014

While it seems that Tobey Maguire is all over the place at the moment thanks to rumors of his possible inclusion in a Spider-Man multiverse in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Maguire hasn't actually appeared on screen in a movie since Pawn Sacrifice in 2014, if you discount his voice over work on Boss Baby in 2017. Now though, Spider-Man rumors aside, it looks like he is returning to the big screen after signing on for the star-studded movie Babylon, which he also acts as executive producer on.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Confirms Director Greta Gerwig, Eyes a 2023 Release

It seems almost unthinkable to put these two things in a sentence together, but it looks like Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has managed to land Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig to helm the new big screen take on Mattel's iconic doll. Gerwig was already signed to the project as co-writer, but there have been numerous rumors that she was also being sought as director, but it was not known if she had actually done the deal. In a new interview with British Vogue, The Suicide Squad's Robbie made a passing comment that Gerwig's part in the movie would extend to the director's chair.
MoviesElle

Karen Gillan Is Finally Leading An Action Film. But She's Already Ready For What's Next.

Karen Gillan has found a fitting rhythm as an action and adventure star, jumping from stunt to stunt in major roles for Doctor Who, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and Jumanji. Yet rarely has she had the opportunity to prove herself as the singular leading lady, the mega-heroine directors shape their casts and crew around. So after a decade in Hollywood, Gillan's turn as the protagonist of Gunpowder Milkshake, Netflix's new all-female assassin film that landed July 14, is an interesting experiment for the 33-year-old actress.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Carla Gugino on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ and the 20th Anniversary of ‘Spy Kids’

Carla Gugino may have done a lot of action work in two of her latest projects — the series “Jett” (now on HBO Max) and the Netflix movie “Gunpowder Milkshake” — but she’s happy to report that she made it through both productions uninjured. But a day off from filming the upcoming “Leopard Skin” in the Dominican Republic earlier this year proved catastrophic. “I went on this amazing hike and I  was coming down a hill and I broke my wrist really badly,” Gugino tells me from her home in New York City. “I broke all the bones all the way...
MoviesDen of Geek

The Queerness of Gunpowder Milkshake

This article contains spoilers for Gunpowder Milkshake. Gunpowder Milkshake has many strong qualities, but the movie’s character work isn’t one of them. The Netflix film is visually vibrant featuring crisp and clever fight sequences, but drops the ball when it comes to story, forgetting to make a case for why we should care about the group of woman assassins at its center. It’s a shame because the film brings together an incredible cast of women—including Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino—to play the queer found family ostensibly at the heart of this story. Gunpowder Milkshake‘s inability to commit to its fun “be gay, do crimes” vibes is one of the film’s biggest missed opportunities. Let’s discuss…
Moviesgallupsun.com

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ looks great, but doesn’t resonate

This Netflix feature will make its streaming debut on July 16. The writing/directing team of Navot Papushado and Aharon Kashales garnered a lot of press in 2013 for their gritty and disturbing Israeli genre picture “Big Bad Wolves.” It earned a sizable cult following. While the team still collaborates, each has gone off to create individual works along the way. “Gunpowder Milkshake” is Papushado’s English-language film debut, an over-the-top, bloody action picture with plenty of style to burn.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Karen Gillen, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino Talk About Their Work on ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

The stars of the over-the-top action movie talk about learning new stunts and bonding with each other on set. In the new Netflix movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Karen Gillen (‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Jumanji’) stars as Sam, a contract killer that has been betrayed by the very syndicate she works for. Searching for refuge with a young witness, played Chloe Coleman (‘My Spy’), that she refuses to kill, Sam finds support in the form of a trio of librarians that curate a bit more than just books, and may know where Sam’s mother has disappeared to.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Female-centric Gunpowder Milkshake fizzles with story and action

If the past 20 years of movies have proven anything, it’s that plenty of women have shown the ability to carry an action film just as well as men can. They include Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Uma Thurman, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, and Marvel stars like Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, and Karen Gillan, all of whom owe a debt of gratitude toward Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton for paving the way.
MoviesCollider

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Director Navot Papushado on Giving Each Character Their Own Individuality and Color Scheme

With Gunpowder Milkshake now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with director Navot Papushado’s about making his action-packed and violent thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Gunpowder Milkshake follows Sam (Karen Gillan), the daughter of an elite assassin, Scarlet (Lena Headey), who is forced to fight the shadowy organization that raised and trained her to follow in her mother's footsteps. Sam is forced to reunite with her mother and a new group of assassins when a job goes south and she chooses to protect one of her targets. The all-star cast also features Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Chloe Coleman, Paul Giamatti, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, and Freya Allan.
MoviesDaily Californian

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is flashy, explosive, but more sour than sweet

At first glance, there is a lot to like about Navot Papushado’s “Gunpowder Milkshake”: the colors, the cinematography, the whimsical world filled with ‘50s-inspired design, the badass female cast that plays equally badass characters. At second glance, “Gunpowder Milkshake” turns out to be the epitome of style over substance. Where there is style, it’s immaculate, but one look beneath the film’s candy shell reveals a hollow plot that is nearly impossible to follow or become invested in. It’s incredibly frustrating that the movie is so unbalanced in its quality — it allows viewers to hold onto hope and give the story the benefit of the doubt, only resulting in its unsatisfactory ending feeling even more disappointing.
MoviesVillage Voice

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Relies on “John Wick with Women” Formula

If you’ve ever seen John Wick, Le Samourai, or Leon: The Professional, then you’ve essentially seen Gunpowder Milkshake, another action flick featuring killers on the run. The set-up is basic: Karen Gillan is Sam, a hit woman-for-hire in Berlin. She’s sent to murder the son of a mobster and then threaten his accountant — only the accountant stole the money to pay for the ransom of his kidnapped girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman). After things go south, Sam and Emily are on the lam, ducking through parking garages and taking shelter with Sam’s mother, another killer-for-hire named Scarlet (Leana Headey).
MoviesHypebae

5 Action-Thrillers To Watch After 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Gunpowder Milkshake, the newest action-thriller film on Netflix, has garnered much attention for its star-studded cast and exciting storyline featuring a crew of badass assassins. Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, Gunpowder Milkshake is centered on the story of Sam (Gillan), who is raised by The Firm, an organization her mother Scarlet (Headey) used to work for. She is required to complete a dangerous mission while protecting an eight-year-old girl Emily (Chloe Coleman), and to reunite with her mother and The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino). For those who have already seen the movie, we’ve gathered a list of similar titles you can add to your watchlist.

