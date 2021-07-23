Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop, TX

Attorneys for the state begin their case in Rodney Reed hearing

By Avery Travis
everythinglubbock.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Attorneys for the state began their case against Rodney Reed on Friday in an effort to uphold his conviction in the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. Reed’s defense team, on the other hand, is asking the judge to consider making a recommendation to the higher courts that he get a new trial. All week, they called witnesses to the stand to prove their assertion Reed is innocent and another man, Jimmy Fennell, the victim’s fiancé, is responsible.

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bastrop, TX
Crime & Safety
Bastrop, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Giddings, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Defense Attorneys#Bastrop Police#The Texas Rangers#Dps#H E B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban

Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
PoliticsFOXBusiness

Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...

Comments / 0

Community Policy