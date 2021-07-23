Cancel
AI can add bias to hiring practices: One company found another way

By Karen Roby
TechRepublic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter anglicizing his name, the founder of Knockri got a job. So he created a solution to remove bias from artificial intelligence in hiring. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Jahanzaib Ansari, co-founder and CEO of Knockri, a behavioral skills assessment platform, about unconscious bias in artificial intelligence. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

