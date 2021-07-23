Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, MO

LHS track, tennis, soccer give season recaps

By ALEX BOYER • ALEX@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new school year set to begin in less than a month, a few of the Lebanon High School spring sports coaches gave a recap of their previous season. Lebanon High School track coach Shane Rebmann, boys’ tennis coach Ron Crowell, and girls’ soccer coach Matt Jernigan delivered a spring sports report at the Rotary Club’s noon luncheon meeting last Thursday. According to all three coaches, they were just glad a season could be played amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shane Rebmann — Track and Field coach Rebmann finished up his 28th year of coaching track and thanked his coaching staff for their hard work, including Josh Smith, Nathaniel Rogers, Garett Wade, Leslie Hough, and Ben Nail. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Lebanon, MO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Lhs#Lebanon High School#The Rotary Club#Lcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy