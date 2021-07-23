LHS track, tennis, soccer give season recaps

With the new school year set to begin in less than a month, a few of the Lebanon High School spring sports coaches gave a recap of their previous season. Lebanon High School track coach Shane Rebmann, boys’ tennis coach Ron Crowell, and girls’ soccer coach Matt Jernigan delivered a spring sports report at the Rotary Club’s noon luncheon meeting last Thursday. According to all three coaches, they were just glad a season could be played amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shane Rebmann — Track and Field coach Rebmann finished up his 28th year of coaching track and thanked his coaching staff for their hard work, including Josh Smith, Nathaniel Rogers, Garett Wade, Leslie Hough, and Ben Nail. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.