Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

One company's virtual reality approach could end the debate over working from home vs. at the office

By Veronica Combs
TechRepublic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirbela builds virtual spaces to recreate the office experience in a simulated space for workers in all time zones. The key to success with the new hybrid work plans is experimenting, according to HR experts. Managers should be willing to drop policies that don't work and try something new, particularly when there are some people working in-person and some working remotely. That could include building a virtual office in the cloud.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Office#Virtual Environment#Working From Home#Virtual World#Pwc#Exp Realty#Exp World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
ComputersTechRepublic

Do engineers prefer to work from home or in the office? One expert explains

Working at home has its advantages, but office collaboration is important, too. Here's what engineers seem to like best. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Mark Kinsella, VP of engineering for Opendoor, a real estate software company, about engineers. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. Karen Roby: This...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Massachusetts VR Initiative Works to ‘Gamify’ Job Skills

The Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) is supporting a pilot program with several technology partners that will bring virtual reality into vocational rehabilitation training for people with disabilities or who are otherwise disadvantaged. The undertaking, dubbed Project (VR)², will pair the expertise of Viability Inc., Bodyswaps, Link To VR and Cleanbox...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

ALL CONNECT: a solution to enable seamless physical & virtual meetings worldwide

The ALL CONNECT concept, a new hybrid meeting experience based on Microsoft Teams solutions, is currently being deployed in our hotels worldwide. Last February, we announced the launch of ALL CONNECT to respond to the new trends in remote work that have emerged with the health crisis: working from home, from your hotel room, in a café or from a co-working space. However, working from places other than the office can mean connection problems or technical issues associated with certain videoconferencing platforms.
InternetInfoworld

Mobile-First Communications: A Necessary Strategy for a Work-From-Anywhere World

Remote work is here to stay — 83% of employers think remote work was a success. While there are many advantages to a hybrid work model, it does pose some challenges for effective collaboration. Now, organizations are beginning to realize the differences between solutions that can accommodate mobile workers and solutions that are built from the ground up to be mobile-first. In this white paper from Verizon Business, you’ll discover the importance of mobile Unified Communications and Collaborations, and what to look for in a partner for your mobile UCC journey.
Technologytechbeacon.com

2 steps to creating a modern data platform

Over the past year, the pandemic has influenced and transformed industries in unprecedented and unpredictable ways. Organizations have had to make decisions to survive in the short term while planning for long-term resiliency. In the consumer products and retail (CPR) industry, for example, an increase in e-commerce and digital interactions forced companies to quickly understand and translate data points about consumers into new insights on how to serve them and their changing demand trends.
Public HealthComputerworld

Tech innovators pivot to support the post-COVID workplace

Plenty of firms have been busy over the past year building new products or enhancing existing ones to support a distributed workforce, virtual collaboration, and socially distanced office space. Over the next two newsletters, I’ll be looking at a few of their inventions that particularly impressed me. This week we look at how technology will change the way we meet.
Businesstechgig.com

Is it the end of 'Work from Home' for Indian IT industry?

When the COVID-19 outbreak induced remote working culture in 2020, it was predicted to stay for a very long time, especially in Indian. . With the second wave of the pandemic in the starting of 2021 and probability of the third wave in coming months, no one ever thought that the '
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Could Virtual Reality’s Future Become Too Real?

The future of virtual reality could create the reality around us. Imagine bringing your friends and family from across the globe to the shores of Normandy. Looking around you to see the grit of determination as you storm the trenches and blow through the German bunkers. Hear the shots of...
Bend, ORKTVZ

Bend media company cuts ribbon on first offices after virtual work

One Bend company is celebrating the transition from remote services to in-person interaction with customers. Manski Media held a ribbon-cutting Sunday to introduce their first office building in a festive, fun and inviting way. The kid-friendly event offered food and music for whoever wanted to stop by.
ComputersTechRepublic

This ethical hacking course could give your cybersecurity career a boost

Move up in the profitable field of cybersecurity by improving your ethical hacking skills. Cybersecurity experience was recently cited as one of the top three most scarce skills in the U.S., U.K. and several European countries. You can sharpen your ethical hacking skills with The Complete Pentesting & Privilege Escalation Course–while training from home at your own pace.
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic Supercharges Observability Solution to Accelerate Innovation and Ensure Application Reliability

New Capabilities Including Real User Monitoring, Span Analytics and Easily Queryable Raw Tracing Data Provides Observers and Analysts with Deeper Insights to Manage Modern Applications. Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced new capabilities that augment analytics-powered use cases and capture end user experience as part of its Observability...
BusinessTechRepublic

Microsoft CEO accidentally underplays GitHub's pervasiveness

Commentary: Few things rock a developer's world like GitHub. Here's why just about every developer depends on it. Do you know any company of reasonable heft that isn't using GitHub? No, the company might not be using it to launch its own open source projects (though, hopefully, that's coming), but Git has become standard for building and maintaining software, and developers tend to default to GitHub for running Git.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dynatrace’s enhancements deliver analytics capabilities to more open-source services

Dynatrace announced customers can extend Smartscape, the Dynatrace platform’s real-time and continuously updated topology, to bring Dynatrace’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities to more open-source services, including OpenTelemetry, FluentD, and Prometheus. This expands Dynatrace’s unique ability to unify observability data and detail dependencies across all entities in dynamic, cloud-native environments....

Comments / 0

Community Policy