One company's virtual reality approach could end the debate over working from home vs. at the office
Virbela builds virtual spaces to recreate the office experience in a simulated space for workers in all time zones. The key to success with the new hybrid work plans is experimenting, according to HR experts. Managers should be willing to drop policies that don't work and try something new, particularly when there are some people working in-person and some working remotely. That could include building a virtual office in the cloud.www.techrepublic.com
Comments / 0