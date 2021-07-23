Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 9 days ago

The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are getting right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return. The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays. “I think a...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hunter
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Erik Neander
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The Toronto Blue Jays#Tampa Bay#Triple A Durham#Il#The University Of Arizona#The Low A St Lucie Mets#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBFOX Sports

Yarbrough expected to start for the Rays against the Red Sox

LINE: Rays -105, Red Sox -112; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Saturday. The Rays are 32-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with 22, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.
MLBMLB

Mets complete trade for lefty Rich Hill

NEW YORK -- Entering this homestand, the Mets’ rotation was tattered enough that team officials did not know how they would get through the weekend. Injuries to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard, David Peterson, Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto had devastated the organization’s starting depth. While the Mets had planned to be active in the starting pitching market leading up to the July 30 Deadline, they were also cognizant that they needed to get there, first.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets shore up rotation by adding Rich Hill

Rich Hill has been one of the great stories in baseball over the past few years. Since a surprisingly dominant four game stint in 2015, he has become a solid part of a starting rotation, an occasionally dominant middle of the rotation arm. However, Hill has missed out on the ultimate prize, failing to win a World Series despite two treks to the Fall Classic.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Mets Trade For Pitcher Rich Hill

The New York Mets struck a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday that will hopefully bolster their rotation the rest of this season. The Mets have acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Rays. New York, meanwhile, is sending reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer to Tampa, per baseball insider Jeff Passan.
MLBPosted by
CBS New York

Mets Trade With Tampa Bay Rays For Veteran Lefty Rich Hill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets added another much-needed starter to the depleted rotation Friday. They traded with the Rays for veteran lefty Rich Hill. Reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor league catcher are headed to Tampa in return. We’ve acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. https://t.co/P24Fo2HoYd — New York Mets (@Mets) July 23, 2021 Hill, who’s 41, was 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Rich Hill: Moves to Mets

Hill was traded from the Rays to the Mets in exchange for Tommy Hunter (back) and Matthew Dyer on Friday, pending medical review, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. It's unusual for a contender like the Rays to trade a member of their starting rotation, though they've been mixing and matching starters all season, with 12 different pitchers making at least one start thus far. Hill fills a need for the injury-plagued Mets and could see a small boost to his value from the move to the National League. The 41-year-old has fallen off a bit from his late-thirties peak, as his 3.87 ERA comes with a modest set of peripherals including a 23.4 percent strikeout rate and a 4.55 FIP, but he's still a useful starter for a team that desperately needs innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets News: Trade for Rich Hill is straight up thievery

The New York Mets kicked off their attempt to add before the July 30 trade deadline with a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. One day after acquiring Nelson Cruz in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Rays went in a different direction and traded one of their starting pitchers to the Mets, Rich Hill.
MLBtheScore

Rays trade Hill to Mets

The New York Mets acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor-league catcher Matt Dyer, the team announced. Hill should provide the Mets' injury-riddled starting rotation with a boost. The 41-year-old owns a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Rich Hill: Scuffles in Sunday's start

Hill didn't factor into the decision during a win over Atlanta on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four. The veteran left-hander was far from sharp and needed 83 pitches to record just 12 outs before getting the hook. After an excellent first two months of the season, Hill has now given up multiple earned runs in four of his last six starts, pitching to a 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 2.1 HR/9 over the 29.1 innings encompassing the entirety of that span. Having dropped two straight decisions, Hill will look to bounce back in a road start against Cleveland either Friday or Saturday.
MLBWETM

Mets nearing deal to add Rays starter Rich Hill: reports

NEW YORK (WPIX) – The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to bring in starting pitcher Rich Hill from Tampa Bay, according to reports. The New York Posts’ Joel Sherman and FanSided’s Robert Murray — followed by ESPN — were among those who first reported on the expected trade Friday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets: 2 more starting pitchers to add after Rich Hill trade

Given the all the injuries they’ve suffered, the New York Mets should seek one of the following two pitchers for their starting rotation. You won’t find a contending team that needs to acquire starting pitching more than the Mets. New York still has no return dates for starters Noah Syndergaard...
MLBMLB

Mets have deal for lefty Rich Hill (source)

NEW YORK -- With an imminent hole in their rotation, the Mets struck a deal on Friday to shore up that unit. The team agreed to acquire lefty starter Rich Hill from the Rays for catching prospect Matt Dyer and reliever Tommy Hunter, according to multiple sources. The team has...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays traded Rich Hill because their rotation was overcrowded?

To some, the Rays recent trade of Rich Hill to the Mets may have seemed incongruous with their plans for contention, but this is how the Rays do business: players play for the present, front office plays for the future. GM Erik Neander suggested it was simply a matter of coming up on having too many guys for the rotation, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). He didn’t shut down the idea of upgrading the rotation, however, suggesting they weren’t in love with Hill’s output projections for this season. For now, Luis Patino and Chris Archer will soon round out the rotation, pending another deal in the coming days. Elsewhere in the AL East…
MLBBleacher Report

Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Trade for Rich Hill

Few contenders in all of Major League Baseball are dealing with the pitching injury issues that the New York Mets face, but they reportedly bolstered their starting staff Friday. The Mets will acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Tommy Hunter and Matt Dyer,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy