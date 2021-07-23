Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mecosta by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola Localized Torrential Downpours Isolated showers inland from the Lake Michigan shoreline will produce torrential downpours in spots through early evening. Where these occur, expect sudden significant reductions in visibilities and ponding of water on roadways. Hydroplaning could result. Smaller creeks and streams may rise out of their banks where heavier rain persists.alerts.weather.gov
