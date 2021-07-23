Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Kidrobot launches limited-edition astronaut Dunny and other exclusives for Comic-Con@Home 2021

By Alexander Cox, E-commerce Staff Writer
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Diego Comic-Con 2021 starts in earnest today (July 23), and Kidrobot has unveiled new limited-edition exclusives that it will be releasing for the virtual event, including an astronaut Dunny figure. The world-famous annual event will take place virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't...

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Space.com

Space.com

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Space Travel#Astronaut#Sunderland University#Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Apparelgodisageek.com

Lavair to launch limited edition Sega sneakers

Independent trainer label Lavair has announced the official release date for a limited-edition Mega Drive themed sneakers with Sega. The range will be available to purchase starting July 23, 2021. The four piece collaboration will feature two styles, with matching caps:. The retro-hued ‘EXO Sega Mega Drive Analog’. ‘EXO Sega...
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

NECA San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives

For those paying attention at home, you may have already gotten a sneak peek at NECA’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives in yesterday’s Youtube panel. However, today, we’ve got a closer look at this year’s exclusives for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Flash Gordon, as well as information on how to get them.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball S.H. Figuarts Exclusives Are Launching Alongside San Diego Comic-Con 2021

Bandai Tamashii Nations has unveiled a wave of exclusive Dragon Ball S.H Figuarts figures that will be released as part of an event aligned with San Diego Comic-Con 2021. These figures include previously released figures of SSG Goku, Beerus, Nappa, and Whis with special event-exclusive repaints. An exclusive Dragon Ball stand set is also in the mix. You can take a closer look at the figures in the video above.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Premium Bandai USA Reveals Comic-Con@Home Exclusive DRAGON BALL Figures

Premium Bandai USA has revealed new Dragon Ball Figures that fans will be able to pre-order during Comic-Con@Home 2021. Starting on July 22 at 9 PM EDT, fans can pre-order event exclusive editions of Super Saiyan God Goku, Beerus, Whis, and Nappa in the S.H.Figuarts line of collectibles. In addition,...
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

Nuclear Blast’s 2021 Comic-Con Exclusives

Revel in Nuclear Blast’s San Diego Comic-Con 2021 exclusives, which include vinyl from Nightwish and Rob Zombie, a box set from Slayer, art print and figurine for Iron Maiden, and a limited edition Nuclear Blast Blast Beast full-color resin statue. Visit the Nuclear Blast [email protected] page to order. BLAST...
ComicsComicBook

Elvira Launches Kickstarter for New The Wrath of Con Comic Book

Performer Cassandra Peterson's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark persona has been a pop-culture sensation for four decades, resulting in her appearing at a number of different fan events, but Elvira looks to be putting her own spin on convention culture in the upcoming comic book The Wrath of Con, which just launched a Kickstarter campaign. Merely hours after launching, the project surpassed its goal of $6,666, yet with the variety of perks, incentives, and stretch goals available, it marks a unique opportunity to not only add the upcoming book to your collection, but also score an exclusive piece of Elvira merchandise. You can head to the book's page to contribute now.
ComicsComicBook

Wolverine Crush Meme Figure Is a Mondo Comic-Con 2021 Exclusive

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 aka Comic-Con@Home doesn't kick off until July 23rd, but Mondo may have already won best in show as far as exclusives are concerned. They're set to release a 1/6 scale figure of the Wolverine Crush meme that was born from a 1993 episode of X-Men: The Animated Series.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Where To Buy The Limited Edition Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Con

If you are anything like us, you've been looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which land on Nintendo Switch on 16th July. This would be exciting enough on its own, but along with this launch came some delightful new Joy-Con which will make you feel much more at home with the action.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Blade Runner: Black Lotus Panel

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus panel was moderated by Jason DeMarco and included the two co-directors Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Also joining the panel was executive producer Joseph Chou, voice director Wes Gleason, and the voice of the main character Elle: Jessica Henwick. Blade Runner: Black Lotus has been...
TV ShowsL.A. Weekly

Comic-Con @Home Has Some Killer Online Panels

Comic-Con International, held virtually last year due to the pandemic, failed to capture the revelry and excitement of the in-person event in San Diego, but there were some cool moments nonetheless. This year is no exception. Already in full swing, SDCC’s “Comic-Con@Home” weekend has all the entertainment-news-breaking panels and deep dive discussion about movies, comics, games, animation, and more that fans could want on their computer screens. Marvel and Warner Bros. aren’t involved as they usually are, but quite a few films and TV shows are. The Walking Dead. Dr. Who, The Simpsons, Masters of the Universe, Rick and Morty, Family Guy, Lucifer, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Bob’s Burgers, plus celebrations for the work of Todd McFarlane and Robert Kirkman and sneak peeks at the highly anticipated new Chucky TV series (pictured) and the Dexter revamp. Go to https://www.youtube.com/user/comiccon to watch. More info at https://www.comic-con.org.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Recap: Comic-Con @ Home 2021: RWBY Panel

Moderated by RWBY showrunner Kerry Shawcross, the RWBY panel included some of the CG anime’s English voice cast including Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Zech and Barbara Dunkelman along with writers Miles Luna and Eddy Rivas. The crew touched on a variety of topics regarding the Rooster Teeth series some of which include news on various new products like that of a Blu-ray, release of RWBY comic book crossover with DC Comics iconic team, the Justice League, and a tiki set. We are also given a look at a new novel and gameplay for the WayForward and Arc System Works collaborated game RWBY Arrowfell and the upcoming ninth volume!
Books & Literaturetrekmovie.com

Exclusive Preview: ‘Star Trek: Designing The Final Frontier’

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Walden Owen and Insight Editions are releasing a new coffee table book all about the distinctive midcentury modern style of Star Trek: The Original Series. TrekMovie had an exclusive look at what’s inside and a chance to speak with authors Dan Chavkin and Brian McGuire about what it took to put together this unique book.
Asheville, NCMaxim

Land Rover Launches Limited Edition Defender 'Trophy Edition' for Endurance Racing

The lauded Land Rover Defender is going gold in its latest "Trophy Edition" appointment, but there's more to the exclusive package than trail-busting upgrades. As Motor Trend notes, the limited-run four-door SUVs are wrapped in a yellow and black color combo inspired by the even more exclusive Defender Works V8 Trophy SUVs that serve as homages to Land Rover Camel Trophy race that ran between 1980 and 1998.
ShoppingSuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for July 30

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for July 30. It’s never a bad time of year for toys. But with no Comic-Con this summer, and few toy retailers open even if folks wanted to leave the house, it’s tough to shop for them. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals for July 30 that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand.
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Captain Comics: Highlights from this year's Comic-Con@Home

The world-famous Comic-Con International: San Diego took place last weekend. You can be forgiven if you didn’t notice. The venerable SDCC, once home to the biggest comics, movie and TV news on the planet, was attended only virtually on July 22-25. The ultra celebration of geekdom, nerdery and genre love, which used to consistently draw 100,000 or better every year, had a population of zero. For the second year in a row.
Video GamesSuperHeroHype

Hot Toys Adds a Movie Cyborg and Video Game Batman

Hot Toys Adds a Movie Cyborg and Video Game Batman. Ray Fisher may never get the kind of justice he expects from Warner Bros. However, he will be getting a mighty fine replica of himself from Hot Toys‘ latest Cyborg figure. This newly sculpted take on Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie Cyborg includes the extra arms and jets showcased in the longer cut. Additionally, special versions of the figure include a fully armored-up bonus head.

Comments / 0

Community Policy