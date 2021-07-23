Severe Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Colquitt; Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR COOK AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Adel, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Sparks, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Cook Co A/P, Pineboro, Massee, Greggs, Barneyville, Pine Valley and Laconte. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH