Mind us IMO. Lots of long term rivalry games and a decent foil for them in Clemson and previously FSU. The SEC has been dominant in football depth and money for years now and we have been doing fine. We shouldn’t try to match them as we can’t. We just need to stay relevant enough with the brands included in the ACC to continue to hire the coaches and provide for the level of facilities that we currently have. This news does really change that much for us IMO. The ACC has better, more nationally relevant universities than the SEC, even with Texas added, with enormous annual budgets and has also had lots of success athletically.. The football team is entertainment, not the purpose of the institution.