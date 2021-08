The PAC covers so much territory out west that it will always have access to elite recruits. In the ACC's case, much of the recruiting territory overlaps both the SEC and the B1G and it will become increasingly difficult for the ACC to attract the kind of elite recruits we need to stay competitive and to remain relevant to cable/streaming viewers. Adding ND to the ACC would go a long way to keeping the ACC relevant, but that seems to be a long shot at best.