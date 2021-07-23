Cancel
Lifestyle

These Are the 5 Best New Hotels in the Bay Area for 2021

By Diane Rommel
One month ago, I showed up wiped out, dehydrated, and disheveled to the brand-new Kimpton Alton Hotel at the very top of Jones Street. I’d left a cabin in Alaska at 3:30 a.m. that morning to drive five hours to get to a flight to Seattle to get to a flight to San Francisco to get an Uber into town. And I knew that in the morning, I needed to be in North Beach — so I cut out the middleman and headed straight to the Alton, in perhaps my preferred location in all of San Francisco: directly across the street from the Codmother.

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

