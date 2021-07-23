These Are the 5 Best New Hotels in the Bay Area for 2021

Many restaurants were rushing Friday to respond to a new public health recommendation in seven Bay Area counties that advises vaccinated people to again wear masks indoors. Several restaurants quickly announced changes in their mask requirements for customers as concern increases about the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus. Daly City Korean restaurant Bart Grocery alerted customers on Instagram that it would be reinstating a mask requirement: “With delta variant numbers continuing to rise and for the safety of our staff, we kindly require masks to be worn while in our store.” Zareen Khan of Zareen’s in Palo Alto, Redwood City and Mountain View, decided to require masks indoors for customers again as of Friday. While her staff never stopped wearing masks at work and the majority are vaccinated, she considered letting go any unvaccinated employees out of an abundance of caution. Following publication of an earlier version of this story, she decided to instead urge them to "take this new strain seriously and to consider vaccination if possible."