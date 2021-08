The CFP expansion to 12 gets halted. The SEC votes no as a result of 4 team playoff remaining in place. Texas and OU have burnt their bridges with the B12. Of course the B12 would keep them, but Texas and OU no longer want to stay and deal with the B12 and its fallout. Texas and OU decide ND has the right idea and go independent. The Longhorn network evolves into a joint Texas and OU venture of two independent schools. They start making overtures to other top programs to follow their model. ND is the first to join their network. Texas, OU and ND make a ton of money on their network eventually enticing Clemson, Ohio St and Alabama to become independents and join the "Independents Network" which now signs the biggest TV deal ever and they don't have to share any money with the lower level schools in a conference. The rich get richer - filthy rich. Just a crazy possible (maybe/maybe not) future path.