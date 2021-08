IINDYCAR driver Helio Castroneves will return for the full 2022 NTT INDYCAR Series. Castroneves will drive the number six car, an AutoNation/Sirius XM Honda for the Meyer Shank Racing. Earlier this season, Castroneves became only the fourth driver in history to take the checkered flag at the Indianapolis 500 for a fourth time. The relatively new team has two podium finished, along with an Indy 500 win to its record.