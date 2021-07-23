Cancel
Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays

By BEN WALKER
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays got right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return. The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.

