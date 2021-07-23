Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays

Hill was traded from the Rays to the Mets in exchange for Tommy Hunter (back) and Matthew Dyer on Friday, pending medical review, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. It's unusual for a contender like the Rays to trade a member of their starting rotation, though they've been mixing and matching starters all season, with 12 different pitchers making at least one start thus far. Hill fills a need for the injury-plagued Mets and could see a small boost to his value from the move to the National League. The 41-year-old has fallen off a bit from his late-thirties peak, as his 3.87 ERA comes with a modest set of peripherals including a 23.4 percent strikeout rate and a 4.55 FIP, but he's still a useful starter for a team that desperately needs innings.