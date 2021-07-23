Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

A Look Ahead to Some Christmas Events

By jpinthemorning
Posted by 
KIXS FM 108
KIXS FM 108
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, I understand it is July but it is never too early to start talking about Christmas. It already looks like some Christmas events and celebrations are being announced. Let's start here in Victoria. The Annual Lighted Christmas Parade is back in downtown Victoria on Saturday, December 4th. The Annual Christmas on the Square is scheduled for Saturday, December 18th Here is your chance to take a picture with Santa and the HEB Christmas Tree while enjoying the Christmas merriment of the season! Click here for more information.

kixs.com

Comments / 0

KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Cuero, TX
Victoria, TX
Society
Victoria, TX
Lifestyle
City
Victoria, TX
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Thanksgiving#Galveston Bay#Victoria Christmas#Cuero S#Abrameit#Tree Farm#Mistletoe#Presale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Victoria Spirit Halloween Location

As of today(7/30/21) there are only 93 days until Halloween. So it is time to start wondering, where the Spirit Halloween store will pop up this year? Maybe the real question should be is, how many different locations has Spirit Halloween called home in Victoria? This year, Spirit Halloween will be back at Victoria Mall at the old Bealls location.
Texas StatePosted by
KIXS FM 108

Totally Texas Scented Candles Released by H-E-B

H-E-B has just released a brand new line of candles with some creative names. Including the new Butter Tortilla scent which is a scent that will only work in the state of Texas. I wonder when the smell of a skillet of sizzling fajitas is coming out? LOL This wasn't the only new candle smell that H-E-B announced via Twitter. Check out the full lineup of new Texas scented candles from H-E-B. What do you think of these scents? You can already get these candles online.
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

When Life Hands You Mustang Grapes, You Make Wine

I love this time of summer, perusing the Victoria Farmer's Market early in the morning for the latest in homegrown vegetables, tilling the last of the fruits of our labor in our own garden in the evenings, and moments like yesterday, when I stopped to say hello to three neighbors who were picking wild mustang grapes along the fence line of our rural roads.
LifestylePosted by
KIXS FM 108

Texas Vacation Ideas to Honor You on Labor Day

A well-deserved Labor Day is on the brink for all of our hard-working people who break their backs and strain their eyes day in and day out. The past year has been one for the books and all of America can use the extra day off that has been dedicated to them. From COVID-19, to riots, to protests it’s time we took time to relax and recoup. Shout out to all of our healthcare workers and first responders who are always there for everyone.
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

It’s A Free Back to School Celebration for Crossroads Kids

You read that right! It's a FREE back-to-school celebration for Crossroads kids!. And it will keep getting better with every sentence you read! Seriously!. Back to School Celebration Like Nothing Ever Seen in Victoria BEFORE!. Townsquare Media has teamed up with Toyota of Victoria and other area businesses, to offer...
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

First Hot Donut of My Life Right Here in Victoria

It was a wild first year at the radio station as I gear up my 2nd anniversary on the mic reflecting on what life has likely been like for most radio DJs during the past 18 months as COVID loomed through our communities. Long and admittedly a little lonely. It felt a little like being grounded. Thanks, Corona for the TIME OUT. Sigh.
LifestylePosted by
KIXS FM 108

Top 10 Country Songs About Tequila

After whiskey, tequila just might be the preferred spirit of country singers. The liquor shows up in song after song about late nights, warm memories and decisions both good and bad. When a country song wants to party, it usually enlists the help of tequila. There are dozens and dozens...
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Victoria Boy is Giving Back to Our Community

With all the negativity going on in the world, it's awesome to see a story about positivity. Especially right here in Victoria. Ten-year-old Ryan Flores, of Victoria, is doing a challenge for our community. Ryan will be doing free yards for veterans, single parents, the disabled, and those who are currently serving our country! How amazing is this? Ryan has a goal of 50 yards. Ryan is part of a program called the 50 Yard Challenge from the Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service. Visit Ryan's Facebook page.
MusicPosted by
KIXS FM 108

A Throwback Night and Comedy Show Coming to Schroeder Hall

Get ready for the 80s' and 90s' throwback night at Schroeder Hall! It's the return of the Spazmatics to the Schroeder Stage next Friday, July 30th. The Spazmatics will jam the best of the 80s on the legendary stage. You can also catch me in the mix before the band takes the stage, during intermission, and to close out the night. I will be spinning the best from the 90s'. So get ready for an awesome trip down memory with music from 1980-1999! Get tickets now.
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Shipley’s Donuts Opens on Thursday Morning

By now you have probably thought, is Shipley's Donuts ever going to open? We finally have that answer. I reached out to Shipley's corporate office and they advised me that Shipley's will open up this Thursday, July 22nd at 4:30 AM. Hours will be 4:30 AM- 8 PM. Shipley Do-Nuts’ is back in Victoria after ten years after an extensive remodel of the old Arby's building. The new doughnut shop at 2601 N. Navarro St. will be one of four franchise stores between Victoria and Houston. Who is ready for a hot glazed donut? Are you going to try Shipley's when it opens or are you gonna wait for the hype and lines to die down? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this story.
Real EstatePosted by
KIXS FM 108

The House From ’90s Classic ‘My Girl’ Is For Sale

The #1 listing on all of Realtor.com last week was a little piece of Hollywood history. It was the home featured in the 1991 film My Girl starring Anna Chlumsky and the great Macaulay Culkin. You know the one -- “He can’t see without his glasses!” (We can’t describe the movie in any further detail, otherwise we’d burst into tears.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy