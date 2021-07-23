Cancel
Amid a lot of uncertainty, lies an opportunity to build the South African economy back better

By Benedicte Baduel Dumisani Ngwenya
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted our personal lives. As economists, it has also challenged our ability to forecast economic variables. As we prepared for our recently published 13th South Africa Economic Update, developments in the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic—in the country and worldwide—led us to revisit our outlook for South Africa’s key economic variables many times. The current global outlook is looking better after last year’s collapse and in this Economic Update, we show that South Africa is positioned to grow at the fastest pace in over a decade, bouncing back from last year’s 7% growth contraction.

