New Orleans, LA

Victim in Central City triple shooting dies from her injuries

By UptownMessenger.com
uptownmessenger.com
 9 days ago

One of the three victims in a shooting Tuesday (July 20) in Central City has died, the Coroner’s Office reported. Danyell Fox was struck by gunfire in the triple shooting that also injured a 34-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. They were shot just after 10 p.m. when an unknown gunman walked up to them at Josephine Street and Rev. John Raphael Way and began firing, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

