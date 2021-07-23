Harrisburg man wanted for 17 years arrested by authorities

The man who was the subject of a search Sunday morning in Cumberland County had fled from police when they were checking on a suspicious vehicle, authorities say. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is now in custody and has been taken to Cumberland County Central Booking for processing, according to North Middleton Township police. He is facing charges that include fleeing, false identification, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, as well as flight to avoid apprehension from a Maryland warrant.