Harrisburg man wanted for 17 years arrested by authorities
Timothy Harmon, formerly of Harrisburg, was arrested Friday after having been on the run for 17 years, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Harrisburg Bureau of Police executed two arrest warrants for Harmon - one on Oct. 14, 2003, and another on February 2, 2009. The first charged him with Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child and other offenses, and the second of Rape of a Child Less than 13 Years of Age and lesser included offenses, authorities said.www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2