Dry Red Wine Is a Wine Tea Lovers and Coffee Drinkers Will Appreciate

By Erica Landis
Wide Open Eats
 9 days ago
It sounds like an ancient riddle: Which red wines are dry? No, not that kind of dry. Dry, in wine terms, refers to the amount of residual sugar that is left in the final fermented bottle of vino. The grape's sugar is what turns to alcohol during the fermentation process. So generally speaking, the sweeter the wine, the lower the alcohol. When you have a dry red wine, you have a higher alcohol content. Whether you're grabbing a dessert wine, a sparkling wine, or a cabernet franc, checking our your alcohol content and sweetness is part of the deal.

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
