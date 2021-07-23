Dry Red Wine Is a Wine Tea Lovers and Coffee Drinkers Will Appreciate
It sounds like an ancient riddle: Which red wines are dry? No, not that kind of dry. Dry, in wine terms, refers to the amount of residual sugar that is left in the final fermented bottle of vino. The grape's sugar is what turns to alcohol during the fermentation process. So generally speaking, the sweeter the wine, the lower the alcohol. When you have a dry red wine, you have a higher alcohol content. Whether you're grabbing a dessert wine, a sparkling wine, or a cabernet franc, checking our your alcohol content and sweetness is part of the deal.www.wideopeneats.com
