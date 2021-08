With the July 31 trade deadline not far away, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked what he thinks the team needs. “I have my feelings,” he said. “They change on a daily basis. But one thing for sure, having Jarren Duran, Tanner here already, Chris whenever he comes here, and hopefully some of those kids that have been battling injuries throughout the season, we’re going to be in good shape. Every team has question marks. Every team needs to add something to get better. I just look around and look at the standings and there are a lot of teams in contention.”