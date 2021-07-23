Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Person shot at Ocala apartment complex

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlD7Q_0b63fYp800

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said an 18-year-old was shot at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue.

One victim was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.

Detectives said the shooting investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call The Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

See more in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apartment Complex#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tennessee man accused of theft, assaulting first responder after chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of leading police on a chase after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then assaulting a first responder, authorities said. Michael Ruggiero, 37, of Maryville, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft $10,000 and $60,000, one count of felony evading arrest in a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tennessee mother, son accused of stealing more than $83K from church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman and her son are accused of stealing more than $83,000 from a small church, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. According to investigators, Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins, allegedly stole $83,710.82 from Peakland Baptist Church in Meigs County, WVLT reported. Officials said the church has four members in its congregation.
MilitaryPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sailor charged in ship fire was Navy SEAL dropout

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The sailor charged with starting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year was assigned to the ship after dropping out of training to become a Navy SEAL, and he was described by some fellow sailors as a person who had disdain for the Navy, according to investigators.

Comments / 3

Community Policy