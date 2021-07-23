Person shot at Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said an 18-year-old was shot at an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the Promenade Apartments on SW 27th Avenue.

One victim was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.

Detectives said the shooting investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call The Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

