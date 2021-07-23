Cancel
Surfside, FL

‘Never again:’ Nikki Fried outlines steps to prevent another Surfside

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was "reckless" to speculate at this point. Four weeks from the pre-dawn hours since the name “Surfside” became synonymous with “condo collapse,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said the deadly tragedy that has transfixed the nation is not an isolated incident and could easily happen again given the state of Florida’s buildings and its inspection laws.

