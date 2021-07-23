Cancel
Governor Gordon Appoints New Director of Wyoming Department of Revenue

By Nick Perkins
Posted by 
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the resignation of Dan Noble, Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Brenda Henson as the Director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Noble resigned after 13 years of serving in the role. According to a statement from the Governor's office, Henson was appointed to serve as Administrator of the Property...

k2radio.com

K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

