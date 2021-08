Summer holidays 2021” is the title of the online spreadsheet – yes, you read that correctly – that my ex-husband and I have been forced to create in order to figure out what the hell we are going to do with our children. That’s right, folks, the moment we’ve all been dreading kicks in for some of us today: it’s the school summer holidays... aka six weeks of sheer hell for working parents. Don’t get me wrong – we don’t dread the long break because we love doing the school run; nobody loves that, unless you’re a masochist who...