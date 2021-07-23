Cancel
Webster, TX

VASIMR VX-200SS Plasma Rocket Completes Record 88-hour High-power Endurance Test

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEBSTER, Texas (Ad Astra Rocket Co. PR) — Ad Astra Rocket Company’s VASIMR® VX-200SS Plasma Rocket has completed 88 hours of continuous operation at 80 kW at the company’s Texas laboratory near Houston. In doing so, the company establishes a new high-power world endurance record in electric propulsion. The test also demonstrates the maturity of the VASIMR® engine technology as a competitive option for high-power in-space electric propulsion with either solar or nuclear electric power. Electric rockets operating above 50 kW/thruster are considered “high-power.”

