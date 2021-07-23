Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The 5 most popular mattresses according to our readers

By Lindsey Vickers, Reviewed
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz271_0b63dPx100
You can't go wrong with the Tuft & Needle and these other reader-approved mattresses. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

At Reviewed , we love to look at the hard numbers when testing products. The best mattresses in a box are no exception. With the help of our scientists in our Cambridge, Massachusetts, lab, we take a deep dive on the most popular mattresses by assessing heat retention, motion transfer and even memory, among other things. Then, as the sleep writer, I bring the top contenders back to my apartment for a month of, well, sleeping.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

If you couldn’t tell, we’re a bit nerdy. We keep crunching numbers even after the mattresses leave my homes and the lab. While we have our favorite picks, we recently dug into what our readers like to add to their carts.

We figured we can’t be the only ones who are curious about what’s popular with folks looking to upgrade their mattress. These are the mattress brands our readers have been scooping up in the last few months.

1. The Tuft & Needle Original mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teAMf_0b63dPx100
The Tuft & Needle Original has a firm surface that is forgiving, but doesn't suck you in like memory foam. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

It’s no surprise that our best overall mattress is a top pick among readers, too. The Tuft & Needle Original has a firm surface with just enough give to cradle you as you doze off. I liked sleeping on it because it was great for stomach and side sleeping. Surprisingly, it also served me well for back sleeping—a position I never gravitate toward.

It's made of two layers of foam: a soft upper layer that’s infused with cooling gel and a thicker base that gives the mattress some structure. Though it’s made of foam, it doesn’t have a lot of memory—in fact, the bed’s designed to not have that sink-in sensation. Sleeping on it feels as though you're floating above the mattress, rather than being sucked into a cloying cavern. That said, it’s quite firm—an attribute stomach sleepers will love. But if you tend to prefer softer mattresses, keep reading for a better fit.

Other bonuses: Working with customer service reps online is a breeze, and the Tuft & Needle Original is one of the most affordable mattresses we’ve tested. The twin size rings up at less than $700, and a queen has a retail price of $895—and that’s not including the frequent 10% to 15% discounts.

Get the Tuft & Needle Original starting at $548.25

2. The Nectar mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIHZn_0b63dPx100
The soft Nectar mattress cushions pressure points while sleeping on your side. Nectar

Another one of our favorites , the Nectar mattress is stellar for what you pay. The sleep surface is soft and forgiving, making it great for side sleepers who may find that the Tuft & Needle Original irritates pressure points at their shoulders and hips. Stomach sleepers, however, should take note: When I dozed in this position, it left my spine sore come morning.

In our lab test for heat retention, the Nectar mattress also ran cooler than most others we’ve warmed for hours under a heated blanket or infrared lamp—especially when compared to other all-foam mattresses. If you tend to feel overcooked while sleeping, this one is worth a serious look.

Though Nectar claims the mattress has five layers, it’s really only three—the other two components are a quilted fabric cover and base. The uppermost layer is memory foam, which provides that perfectly cuddled sensation. But its memory doesn't have the quicksand effect the material's infamous for.

When it comes to your wallet, the Nectar mattress rivals the Tuft & Needle Original. While a queen’s retail price is just shy of $1,300, the brand has a more-or-less evergreen discount that knocks it down to $900.

Get the Nectar mattress starting at $499

3. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AN3wK_0b63dPx100
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud offers that classic sink-in memory foam sensation. Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is one of those iconic brands that almost everyone knows. You’ve probably seen its mattresses in commercials where someone bounces on one side of the bed as a wine glass barely teeters on the other.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud has a firm sensation overall, but still more give than the Tuft & Needle Original. If you’re on the hunt for that classic memory foam mattress feel, look no further. The Tempur-Cloud is tough to beat in that regard.

It took a few minutes for this mattress to adjust to my body weight, but it always lent a just-right sink-in sensation once it did. Plus it didn't have the quicksand feeling you sometimes get when lying on this material.

The Tempur-Cloud is an all-foam bed that relies on three layers to provide support and cushion. I found it far too soft for stomach sleeping, as it left my lower spine unsupported. But like the Nectar, it was great for sleeping on my side. As with most foam mattresses, this one tends to run warmer. If you’re a hot sleeper, there are probably better options out there.

The bottom line: While the Tempur-Cloud isn’t our favorite mattress of all time, it will provide great sleep for a good chunk of folks out there.

Get the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud starting at $1,189.30

4. The Awara mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkSQd_0b63dPx100
The Awara mattress feels more like a traditional mattress than one that came from a box. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The first morning after I slept on the Awara , I noticed how cool it was—and no, not in terms of how it looks, but rather how it feels . It’s a hybrid mattress and it sleeps like one, in that you’re not that likely to overheat at night. In my experience, the bed kept temperatures comfortable no matter how many hours I stayed in one place.

The mattress is made with a 4-inch layer of latex that’s nestled above a “premium support core” made of pocketed coils—or individually wrapped springs. That’s all beneath a wool cover. Its cooling abilities likely come from the construction and fabric, which allow for ample airflow and give heat the chance to diffuse throughout the night.

The brand claims its beds are eco-friendly and organic, a potential boon for discerning consumers. Experts cite latex as a more sustainable material because it can be sourced from rubber trees. Plus, it doesn’t require as much processing as foams, which are often derived from fossil fuels. That said, it’s hard to dig into Awara’s practices beyond a surface level, and it holds just one environmental material certification from the Rainforest Alliance.

Awara consistently runs discounts, but it’s not as wallet-friendly as a few of its competitors we’ve included in this list. Every size—other than a twin—rings up at more than $1,000.

Get the Awara mattress starting at $999

5. The Saatva Classic mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlwBF_0b63dPx100
Saatva's hybrid mattress has a layer of foam that's designed for extra back support. Saatva Mattress

Though I have yet to sleep on the Saatva Classic, a former Reviewed editor wrote about it and loved it . We tested “luxury firm” model, though the company has multiple firmness levels. Not only was the mattress downright pleasant to sleep on, the delivery was a breeze. Just keep in mind that at 14.5 inches tall, it’s on the bulky side, meaning you’ll need deep pocket sheets.

It’s one of two hybrid mattresses on this list. Like the Awara, it uses springs and foam to give a super comfy sleep surface that has support and cushion. The mattress also has a layer of foam for better back support—a design touch that we’re skeptical about, but could intrigue those who are prone to chronic pain.

We also found that it’s not the best at absorbing movement, so it’s probably better suited for folks without a restless partner or those who live alone without a fidgety pet who joins them night after night.

Get the Saatva Classic starting at $887

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 5 most popular mattresses according to our readers

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Mattress Firm#Mattresses#Memory Foam#Nectar#The Nectar Mattress#Tempur Pedic Tempur Pedic#The Tempur Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
RunnersWorld

Tried and tested: Simba's most advanced mattress yet

All runners know how important a good night's sleep is when it comes to performing well. Kipchoge famously sleeps for ten hours a day and plenty more professional runners have credited shut-eye as the secret to their success. While investing in a luxe new mattress is one of the best...
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 8 Twin XL Mattress Toppers for College

A mattress topper can be the difference between a restless night and the best sleep of your life—the best ones offer plush support that can transform even the cheapest mattresses into something that feels totally luxurious. Heading to college this year (or shopping for someone who is)? There's no reason why a twin XL should stand in the way of comfort: These college mattress toppers will work wonders on upgrading a blah dorm bed.
Drinksmatadornetwork.com

The most popular cocktails in the world, according to search data

It’s no secret that sitting outside under the sun while sipping your favorite cocktail is a beloved summer pastime around the world. Where many people diverge, though, is deciding what they like to drink. New data gathered by Cruise Croatia attempts to find those differences by finding the most-searched-for cocktails in nearly every country.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, USDA Warns

Many of us keep frozen food in the back of our freezer for nights when we're in a pinch or could use a quick snack. You can go from a frozen food bag to a warm meal in mere minutes. If you have food from this popular chicken brand, however, you could be at risk of severe illness or worse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a recall of almost nine million pounds of food due to a risk of listeria. Read on to make sure you're not reaching for any of these dangerous items.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Marriott resort apologises for ‘unpleasant experience’ after getting one-star review after crocodile attack

A guest at a Marriott resort in Mexico wrote a critical one-star review of her hotel on TripAdvisor after witnessing another tourist being dragged into the ocean by a crocodile. A teenager from California was attacked and dragged underwater by the huge animal while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off. Kiana Hummel, 18, managed to keep the crocodile away long enough for others to intervene and help her out of the reptile’s grip during her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's west coast. A guest named Natalie wrote a review of the hotel,...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

This Is the State That Drinks the Most Wine, According to Data

Whether you're pouring yourself some pinot noir after a long day at work or you're having a crisp chardonnay during Sunday brunch, there's often nothing like a glass of wine to help you escape. In fact, it's the go-to drink of many Americans—in a Gallup survey, wine ranked as the second-favorite adult beverage in the U.S., with 30 percent of participants choosing it as their preferred drink. (Beer earned the top spot with 38 percent.)
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy