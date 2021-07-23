Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus Watch: Common respiratory viruses are on the rise, CDC warns

By Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAmDb_0b63dOJW00

Most common respiratory viruses circulated at historically low levels in 2020, likely due to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing, the CDC said Friday.

But now, as those measures relax, some viruses have begun circulating at increased levels at an unusual time of the year, the CDC said.

"Reduced circulation of influenza viruses during the past year might affect the severity of the upcoming influenza season given the prolonged absence of ongoing natural exposure to influenza viruses," the CDC said.

Not sure how to tell the difference between COVID-19 symptoms and the common cold? Check out our guide here .

It's Friday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news you need to know :

  • A bout 100 U.S. Olympians still have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 . About 83% of the U.S. delegation, which includes 613 athletes, have been vaccinated, said Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
  • Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey drew fire on Friday after saying it was "time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks" for a spike in her state's COVID-19 cases, with critics charging she has failed to show leadership in tackling the pandemic.
  • Tennessee's state government will resume all forms of vaccine outreach after halting many forms of vaccine advocacy this month in response to conservative political pressure, the state's top health official said Friday.
  • As Georgia sees a surge in new cases in the past few weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp said the state will not be implementing restrictions and encouraged people to get vaccinated.
  • Students, teachers and staff at Chicago Public Schools will be required to wear masks indoors when school begins in August, officials said.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 34.3 million COVID-19 cases and 610,200 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 192.9 million cases and more than 4.1 million deaths. About 56% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 49% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Tracking the pandemic: See the numbers in your area here . See where cases are rising here . See vaccination rates here . And here, compare vaccinations rates worldwide and see which countries are using which vaccines .

– Grace Hauck, USA TODAY breaking news reporter, @grace_hauck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Common respiratory viruses are on the rise, CDC warns

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Influenza Viruses#Coronavirus Watch#Cdc#The Usa Today Network#Republican#Chicago Public Schools#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

NHS winter warning: Up to 60,000 people could die from flu due to ‘lethal triple mix’ of viruses

Up to 60,000 people could die this winter due to a “lethal triple mix” of seasonal viruses and Covid-19 that could leave the NHS is “unable to cope”, scientists warn. A combination of Covid-19, influenza, and the respiratory virus Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) could push an already depleted health service to breaking point unless action is taken now, the Academy of Medical Sciences said in a report published on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Vaccinated people may be JUST as contagious as Delta variant is spreading faster than common cold, leaked CDC doc warns

THE spread of Covid-19’s Delta variant is raging so much - even among the fully vaccinated - that a leaked federal document confirmed: “the war has changed.”. A siren-blaring slide presentation shared internally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is causing the nation’s top public health authority to change tact as the coronavirus has proven it can transmit faster than Ebola or the common cold.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant: 7 things to know about the highly contagious coronavirus strain

After declining sharply for months, coronavirus cases are climbing once again as a result of the Delta variant. Although they remain well below peak levels, the U.S. is now seeing about 30,000 new cases per day. The most recent seven-day average shows hospitalizations are also up by nearly 36 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthLiberal First

CDC offers additional masking guidance

Data continues to be gathered about COVID-19 and recently, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) made some changes to its recommendations regarding the wearing of masks. “Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant,” the CDC noted. “However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others. To reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and potentially spreading it to others: CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated. People who are at increased risk for severe disease include older adults and those who have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, overweight or obesity, and heart conditions.
Public HealthHarvard Health

Respiratory virus cases tick upward: What parents should know

During the fall and winter months, we pediatricians think a lot about respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. While it gives most people just a bad cold, it is the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under a year old. Once spring and summer come, we stop thinking about...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Circulation of Respiratory Viruses Low During COVID-19 Pandemic

FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Circulation of respiratory viruses, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, was low during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the July 23 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Sonja J. Olsen, Ph.D.,...
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY

Common respiratory viruses are on the rise; Tennessee restarts vaccine outreach after GOP pressure: Latest COVID-19 updates

Common respiratory viruses are making a comeback, and a particularly severe flu season could be on the horizon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday. Most common respiratory viruses – influenza viruses, common human coronaviruses, rhinoviruses and more – circulated at historically low levels in 2020, likely due to COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing, the CDC said in its weekly update.
Illinois StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois adopts CDC guideline reversal on masks amid rising virus cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Citing new information about the ability of the Delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy