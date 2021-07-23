Cancel
St. Louis City and County to Require Masks to Limit Spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant

ST. LOUIS - As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise and the Delta variant spreads, the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will require masks to be worn in indoor public places and on public transportation beginning Monday. The new rule will require everyone age five and over, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask. Wearing masks outdoors, especially in group settings, will be strongly encouraged. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing Continue Reading

