Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Ceremony for former Park City Manager Arlene Loble to be held tomorrow at City Hall

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iE6IQ_0b63dH8R00

PARK CITY, Utah — Arlene Loble (August 18, 1945 – June 10, 2019), was the first woman City Manager in Utah. She presided over Park City during its transformation from a mining town to a burgeoning ski resort destination in the early 1980s.

She was the leader of the conversion project that turned Marsac Grade School into what is now City Hall. The plaque at City Hall reads, “In Memory of Madame Manager, Mom, Baba, Arwa, for all she did for Park City and for us.” Loble managed “local friction,” infrastructure, and the re-purposing of historic buildings around town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj6rq_0b63dH8R00

There will a ceremony at City Hall tomorrow Saturday, July 24, at 4:00 p.m. Local artist Zafod Beatlebrox created the red shoes shown beside the memorial bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toO36_0b63dH8R00


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
951
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Historic Buildings#Marsac Grade School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Heber City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Paws For Life in Heber City reopens

HEBER CITY, Utah — Paws For Life is a volunteer-run non-profit organization that works to find homes for pets who are at risk. Their Grand Re-Opening was today at their Adoption Center in Heber City. Both Dogs and Cats are available for adoption. Their operating hours are 1-5 pm Wednesday-Friday, 10-5 pm Saturday-Sunday. You can […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local Lift: City Council candidate Jamison Brandi

PARK CITY, Utah — Jamison Brandi has lived on Park Avenue in Old Town for 10 years. A native New Yorker, he originally fled to Los Angeles to attend film school. You can watch his most recent film on Youtube. “I left LA because everyone was talking about doing stuff — they weren’t doing stuff,” […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Car-Free Sunday cancelled tomorrow

PARK CITY, Utah — The City announced that Car-Free Sunday on Main Street tomorrow has been canceled. Rain showers are expected throughout the day tomorrow. There is a possibility of thunderstorms, particularly after noon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Park Silly Sunday Market is off for the next three Sundays, returning on August 22. […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local Lift: City Council candidate Jeremy Rubell

PARK CITY, Utah — Jeremy Rubell has been coming to Park City since he was two years old. He has been living full-time in the city for seven years now with his family. His family’s love and passion for the community are what drove him to run for City Council. Rubell graduated from American University […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

DWR seeking public feedback for fur and cougar harvests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the upcoming season’s fur and cougar harvests. Over the next month, each of Utah’s five Regional Advisory Councils (RACs) will meet to go over the proposals. They will then submit recommendations to the Utah Wildlife Board. […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Gov. Cox highlights new water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Gov. Spencer Cox joined state water officials today to discuss Utah’s current conservation efforts. “This drought has caused all of us to reevaluate how we conserve and motivated us to do more,” Gov. Cox said. “So many Utahns are doing their part to save water, which is fantastic, but there’s […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

DWR will remove barbed wire fence near McPolin Farm

PARK CITY, Utah — On August 7, the Division of Wildlife Resources will remove a large section of barbed wire fence along the McPolin Farm open space that runs beside SR-224. “Crews will be using trucks and all-terrain vehicles to haul the fence posts and wire material away from the site,” a Park City government […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Plans finalized for the Kimball Arts Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — New details were recently announced for the Kimball Arts Festival, the 52nd annual event that will take place this year on August 6-8. The festival brings in juror-selected artists from all over the globe, with over a dozen different art mediums represented. In addition to the art extravaganza, there will be […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Memorial for Fire Chief Paul Hewitt to be held on July 29

PARK CITY — On Friday, 58-year-old Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt passed away while on vacation with his family in Oregon. He was critically injured following a UTV accident. Chief Hewitt’s family was escorted home over the weekend by members of the Fire District and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “Paul Hewitt served […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Application period for Summit Cty. Rural Grant Program ends on Aug. 2

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The application deadline for the Summit County Rural County Grant Program is on August 2. The program was newly formed to address the economic and development needs of the rural areas of Summit County. Fund needs may include business recruitment, expansion, workforce training, infrastructure, and capital facilities improvements. It is a […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Summit County asking residents to look out for tax form

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Summit County Auditor’s Office is urging residents to keep an eye out for a tax disclosure form that will be sent out on August 1. There is a 45-day window for residents to review their property. You should be watching for market changes and whether your property is coded correctly, […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Fire District Chief Hewitt’s family escorted home

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt’s family was escorted home yesterday. Chief Hewitt passed away on Friday at a hospital in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 58. He was critically injured in a UTV accident while on vacation. “Thank you to all who helped with the escort and those […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

PC Fire Chief Paul Hewitt has passed away

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Fire District announced in a statement earlier today that its fire chief, Paul Hewitt, has died at the age of 58. Chief Hewitt passed away Friday in a Eugene, Oregon, hospital, four days after being critically injured in a UTV accident. Chief Hewitt was on vacation with his […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City interactive public art map

PARK CITY, Utah — The public art program in Park City was established in the 1980s by locals and businesses. The program today has commissioned work from over 100 local, regional, and national artists. This online page developed by Park City Municipal allows you to pinpoint where specific pieces are. Works include murals that transform […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Fireworks banned in Summit County through the holiday weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Park City Fire District wants to remind residents and visitors that due to the current drought conditions, fireworks are restricted throughout Park City and the Snyderville Basin. No consumer fireworks are allowed to be used on any public or private property. Fireworks and open fires are also banned in all […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City launches Transit to Trails pilot program

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City launched a pilot test this weekend of its Transit to Trail program, a free shuttle service from the Park City Arts District to popular trailheads. The project is a collaboration between Park City Municipal, Utah Open Lands, and Utah Mountain Shuttle with funding provided by the Central Wasatch Commission. […]
Oakley, UTPosted by
TownLift

Oakley puts a hold on new construction due to drought

OAKLEY, Utah. — The quintessential cowboy town of Summit County made a cowboy move on new construction and developments. The residents and council members of Oakley have put a moratorium in place on growth, due to the drought throughout the town and state. The Oakley City Council announced a public notice for a moratorium on […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Fire Chief in critical condition

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Fire District Chief Paul Hewitt was involved in an accident during a family vacation on the afternoon of July 19, 2021. He “is in critical condition and his family asks you keep him in your thoughts and respect their privacy at this difficult time,” the Fire District’s statement reads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy