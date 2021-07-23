Ceremony for former Park City Manager Arlene Loble to be held tomorrow at City Hall

PARK CITY, Utah — Arlene Loble (August 18, 1945 – June 10, 2019), was the first woman City Manager in Utah. She presided over Park City during its transformation from a mining town to a burgeoning ski resort destination in the early 1980s.

She was the leader of the conversion project that turned Marsac Grade School into what is now City Hall. The plaque at City Hall reads, “In Memory of Madame Manager, Mom, Baba, Arwa, for all she did for Park City and for us.” Loble managed “local friction,” infrastructure, and the re-purposing of historic buildings around town.

There will a ceremony at City Hall tomorrow Saturday, July 24, at 4:00 p.m. Local artist Zafod Beatlebrox created the red shoes shown beside the memorial bench.

