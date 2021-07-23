Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham County, NH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rye, or near Portsmouth, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Hampton, Exeter, Greenland, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Hampton Falls, North Hampton and New Castle. This includes Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 12. This also includes Hampton Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
Maine State
County
Rockingham County, NH
City
Seabrook, NH
City
Hampton Falls, NH
City
North Hampton, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Interstate 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy