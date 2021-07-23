Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rye, or near Portsmouth, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Hampton, Exeter, Greenland, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Hampton Falls, North Hampton and New Castle. This includes Interstate 95 in New Hampshire between mile markers 0 and 12. This also includes Hampton Beach. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH