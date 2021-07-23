Cancel
Video Games

Are Apex Legends: Emergence trailers better than the game?

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpvIr_0b63d16400

Watching the latest Apex Legends: Emergence launch trailer, we’ve got to ask – are these trailers so well made that they eclipse the game? This trailer features the song “Ghost” performed by Marvin Brooks and remixed by 2WEI, and it’s another masterpiece. Much like the launch trailers that’ve shown the various new characters and layers of the game in the past few years, this trailer makes the game look like a brilliant work of art – because the trailer itself is a brilliant work of art. And it’s not even the full trailer – it’s a teaser for the “gameplay trailer” that’ll take place on July 26, 2021.

In this trailer you’ll get a bit of an overview of how the hero Seer will work in the game – this after the first “origin” trailer we saw earlier. You’ll see how Apex Legends: Emergence will be presented as a conceptual expansion of the world of the game. This trailer makes Emergence look like it’ll be a glorious new wave for a game that rarely grows stale – imagine that.

You’ll also get to see the drones Seer uses here in this new trailer. The drones he has access to may make you want the same ability with every single other hero. It might make going back to an old hero seem like a step down – but we shall see.

Apex Legends: Emergence will be released with a new way to play, and perhaps a perfect place to jump in on the game for people that’ve never played before. Per the creators of the game, you’ll “prove yourself an Apex Predator in either Arenas or Battle Royale for the first time ever” with Emergence, “or show you’re the ultimate Champion by conquering both.”

If you’ve never played this game before, Apex Legends is a “hero shooter game” (a shooter game that’s full of heroes, not just a game where you shoot heroes… though you DO shoot heroes in it, too), that runs on a free-to-play model. You can play this game on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (with Origin and Steam). The latest big update to the game, Apex Legends: Emergence, launches August 3, 2021.

