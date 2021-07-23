Cancel
Cumberland County, ME

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Sagadahoc by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Sagadahoc THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CUMBERLAND AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAGADAHOC COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

