Caroline Kennedy, JFK’s daughter, set to be nominated as US envoy to Australia

Donald Trump will not be remembered by most Americans as a great president. An informal survey of historians this summer ranked him as the fourth-worst chief executive, ahead of only Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan. He lost the popular vote in both the election he won and the election he lost. He was the first president to be impeached twice, as well as the first to be impeached after he left office. And by the time his supporters had finished storming the Capitol in a furious attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in January, only 38 percent of Americans approved of the job Trump did — with 52 percent “strongly” disapproving.