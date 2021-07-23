Cancel
Caroline Kennedy, JFK’s daughter, set to be nominated as US envoy to Australia

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden reportedly plans to nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F Kennedy, as the US ambassador to Australia. Kennedy, 63, a scion of one of America’s most famous political families, has long been considered a leading candidate for a high-profile envoy position after she threw her support behind Biden’s presidential campaign in February last year, writing that the former vice-president was more prepared for the job than his rivals.

