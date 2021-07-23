'Ted Lasso' Season 2 on Apple TV+ refines its feel-good formula
“Ted Lasso” season two returns to Apple TV+ as the triumphant champion of the 20-month-old streaming service. Apple TV+’s first organic hit since it debuted in 2019, the series features a typical underdog sports story — with a twist. Instead of the embittered coach who finds new life inspired by a losing team’s passion for the game, the passionate and titular Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) inspires a lost team to keep trying. (“Lasso” may also have convinced a nation of subscribers that Apple TV+ is worth trying, too, at a critical moment in Apple TV+’s development.) The new season refines the story to a sharper point while keeping the positivity that won hearts the first time, along with a slew of Emmy nominations.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 0