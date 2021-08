The Calgary Flames had a fairly strong couple of days at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft as they acquired plenty of skill but also drafted for size and potential. After a few years of trading picks, management added picks through trades and ended up with eight new prospects in the system after day two. They drafted at all three positions selecting five forwards, two defensemen, and a goalie with their last pick of the draft. The team’s prospect system has gotten weaker with the graduations of guys like Andrew Mangiapane, Rasmus Andersson, and Dillon Dube, but slowly they are building up the system again.