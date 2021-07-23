Innovare hosts ‘Trusted A.I. At Scale’ event, $19M being awarded to Small Business
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Trusted AI at Scale, an Artificial Intelligence event presented by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Innovare Advancement Center, will occur virtually July 26-28, 2021. The event is free and open to the public, and will bring together technology leaders from across government, academia, and industry to explore the challenges of developing AI systems that are safe, secure, robust, capable, and effective.www.informnny.com
