Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, NY

Innovare hosts ‘Trusted A.I. At Scale’ event, $19M being awarded to Small Business

informnny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Trusted AI at Scale, an Artificial Intelligence event presented by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Innovare Advancement Center, will occur virtually July 26-28, 2021. The event is free and open to the public, and will bring together technology leaders from across government, academia, and industry to explore the challenges of developing AI systems that are safe, secure, robust, capable, and effective.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Business
City
Ohio, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denise Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Tactical Air Command#Wutr#Artificial Intelligence#The Usaf Sbir#Sttr Pitch Day#The Air Force#Suny#Nystec#Nsin#Ai#Sbir Sttr Program#The Griffiss Institute#Stanley Black Decker#Q A#Pia#Jaic#Headquarters Marine Corps#Research Psychologist#Wright Patterson Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy