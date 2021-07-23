Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

This vintage lens is a cheap but amazing travel lens

By Joy Celine Asto
Photofocus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re a vintage gear collector or a film photographer on the side, there must be a vintage lens or two (or five) that you’re keeping an eye out for. If you’re still missing a travel lens, Paris-based weird lens collector Mathieu Stern has an outstanding recommendation. In his video...

photofocus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Digital Camera#The Photofocus Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Travel
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
Electronicstips.photography

Pelican Launches Line of Protective Camera Lens Covers

Pelican, a company known for making high performance hard-shell protective cases for a range of tasks, has partnered with CM Brands to launch a new “Pelican Outdoor” collection, which features new silicone-based rugged lens protectors. The lens cover launch comes alongside several other new products for the Outdoor series including...
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

GoPro Max review

We went into reviewing the GoPro Max thinking it was a 360-degree action cam for enthusiasts; we’ve come out realizing everyone could benefit from having one. Hit record and forget about framing (within reason), then edit your footage in the app. The GoPro Max builds on the Insta 360 One X’s success with better quality capture and microphones, doubling up as a vlogging cam and an action cam too. We would have loved 4K single-camera capture and the app experience could use some work, but given everything the Max can do, it’s still a sensational step towards what could be the future of film making.
Electronicsleicarumors.com

Zeiss Hologon 15mm f/8 lens prototype from Light Lens Lab

The Chinese company Light Lens Lab recently released a new 35mm f/2 lens for M-mount based on the original 8-element Leica 35 f/2 Summicron classic from 1958. It seems that their next project will be a remake of the Zeiss Hologon 15mm f/8 lens for Leica M-mount (see eBay listings):
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Pelican Outdoor Rugged Silicone Camera Lens Cover

Pelican Outdoor rugged silicone camera lens cover protects your precious lens during your adventure. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The universal camera lens cap measures 2.75 x 2.75 x 2.25 inches and weighs 1.76 ounces. As shown in the images, with the flexible design, the cover works with most lenses from 67mm to 120mm. Meanwhile, it’s available in two colors to meet different personal preferences.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Review of an unique lens: Tokina SZX 400mm f/8 Reflex MF Lens for Sony E

I bet no SAR reader here owns this lens! But if you wanna know what you can do with it jump over to this review published by Allan Weitz on Explora. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Pro-Grade Lens Webcams

The humble webcam quickly transitioned from optional to essential over the course of the past year, which is seeing many users seek out premium models like the Elgato Facecam. The webcam is paired with a pro-grade lens that is achieved using eight elements and will deliver an f/2.4 aperture along with a 24mm focal length. A Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor within makes it optimized for indoor use to ensure it can capture stunning images in an array of differently lit scenarios.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Is this REALLY "the best prime lens… period"?

Anyone singling out any lens as "the best" is putting themselves in the firing line for controversy and criticism, but that hasn't stopped a YouTube megastar from citing a $2,300 optic as "THE BEST PRIME LENS. Period." Peter McKinnon – who is such a monarch of internet photography and videography...
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Tamron 18-300mm E lens announced!

TAMRON Announces Development of its First Lens for Sony E-mount. The world’s first1 16.6x all-in-one zoom for APS-C mirrorless cameras. July 21, 2021, Commack, NY – Tamron Co., Ltd. announces the development of its first lens for FUJIFILM X-mount and Sony E-mount cameras simultaneously. The lenses are expected to be available in the Fall 2021.
Electronicsmacsources.com

KUVRD Universal Lens Hood REVIEW

Easy to use and light to carry makes for a permanent accessory in my camera bag. When you think of gear you use daily the first thing you think about is cameras and lenses. One piece of gear I keep in my camera bag is the KUVRD lens hood. It’s a foldable rubber lens hood that can fit on different size lenses and allows you to have a very adjustable hood when needed. I find it best for putting it up against glass to reduce reflection and glare so I can get crisp photos through glass day or night.
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Patent: Telephoto lens add-on for a Smartphone

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Last year a design for a telephoto lens smartphone add-on appeared in very basic renders.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Outdoor Rugged Camera Lens Cover protects every lens you own from dirt, moisture, and more

Protect all of your camera lenses with the Pelican Outdoor Rugged Camera Lens Cover. This handy camera accessory features high-density, 25A-grade silicone to shield your lens from dirt, scratches, and moisture. Also, the column structure design protects against collisions with other lenses in your backpack. Best of all, this lens cover fits most pro lenses from 67 mm–120 mm. So it’s a pretty comprehensive cover. Additionally, with its weather-sealing fit, you won’t have to stress about the elements and can take your lenses on outdoor excursions worry-free. Furthermore, available in Coyote, and Stealth Black colors, this photography accessory blends into your aesthetic. Moreover, the silicone also provides a grippy texture, decreasing the chances that you’ll accidentally drop your lens. For safer travels with your lenses, go for the Rugged Camera Lens Cover.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Silicone DSLR Lens Protectors

The Pelican Rugged Lens Cover is an aftermarket accessory for photographers to help them keep their equipment protected from the elements when out in the field. The accessory is designed to be used with any size of lens and features a silicone construction that is high-density to help easily stretch over the exterior of the component. This will work to keep the delicate glass covered, while also preventing moisture and dirt from getting inside where it would cause serious problems for shutterbugs.
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

Google Lens retrospective analysis now in Photos and in Lens itself

This Google Lens redesign sees tapping the homescreen icon — available by downloading an “app” from the Play Store — open to an entirely new view. The top third of this screen belongs to a “Search with your camera” section that shows a live preview. You can either swipe down or tap to get to the previous Google Camera-inspired UI, which has one small tweak that shows a preview of your gallery in the bottom-right corner. One nice design detail sees the bottom corners curved.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

We’ve Updated Our Nikon 50mm F1.8 S Lens Review. The Lens Improved!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Nikon’s 50mm f1.8 S lens is probably the sharpest lens they’ve manufactured. Its optical quality far exceeds that of any F-mount lens ever made. During our earlier reviews, its AF speed and accuracy weren’t up to competitor levels. Many users reported frustration with its AF accuracy levels, especially when using Eye-AF. Nikon has released updates to existing Z body firmware and released new dual-processor bodies (Z6 II and Z7 II). In our latest tests, the AF accuracy and speed are much improved. There has also been an update to the lens firmware since our last review. It’s also got a great price to boot!
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Canon has designed a clip-on telephoto lens for smartphones

Canon’s run of novel photo gadgets looks set to continue, as designs have been uncovered for a new clip-on telephoto lens for smartphones. Canon News spotted the patent registration that shows how the telephoto add-on is going to work. It appears to be a much more sizable unit than the current crop of best lenses for smartphones, which makes sense – this market has stagnated somewhat, with former big players like Olloclip pulling out entirely.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Portrait photography tips for using a 135mm lens

How long can you go when it comes to lenses for portrait shoots? Many photographers would typically find 85mm a good medium telephoto lens for this purpose for its pleasant background compression and flattering rendering of a subject’s face. Today’s featured portrait photography tip, however, takes it a notch further with a 135mm lens.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Sony ZV-E10 vlog camera with interchangeable lens

Sony has introduced a new camera specifically designed for creative vloggers in the form of the Sony ZV-E10 which features interchangeable lenses. The large 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, built-in Directional 3-Capsule microphone and special features specifically created and added for vlogging make the new camera a great choice for a “professional-looking vlog without the hassle” says Sony.

Comments / 0

Community Policy