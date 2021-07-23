Cancel
Dyersburg, TN

Mom runs over son with car, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 9 days ago
Dyersburg, Tenn. — A Tennessee mother is behind bars after running over her son with a car, according to Dyersburg Police.

Police said officers responded to a call of a 45-year-old man being struck by a car Thursday afternoon on Harris St. in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

When police began investigating they said they found the car with its windshield caved in at the home of 65-year-old Judy Barham.

Barham allegedly told police that her 45-year-old son had an argument with another man earlier that day and was walking down the street to confront him. So, she drove out there.

That’s when Barham and her son reportedly began arguing, leading Barham to drive away, circle back and run over her son with her car, according to police.

Barham is charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence while her son was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare for treatment.

