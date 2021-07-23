Cancel
Utah State

Black Pine Fire in north Utah 60% contained

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
The Black Pine Fire, which has burned hundreds of acres this week in north Utah near the Idaho border, is 60% contained.

Utah Fire Info. on Friday tweeted that the fire has had no new growth since Thursday.

Crews continued to monitor the wildfire and patrol for hot spots.

Officials previously said no structures were threatened by the fire, but Highway 42 had to be briefly closed when the fire threatened the roadway.

Authorities have not released a cause for the fire.

